The last time I saw Chuck, we went on an adventure....on the clock. We trespassed down to a hidden mill on the Blue River just north of the Milford dry fertilizer plant. We had a blast; he loved our country, history, people, and the Lord. For about 45 minutes we both felt like a couple of kids trespassing and exploring that old mill. It was a privilege to share that experience with him, so full of life, not knowing how close he was to the end of his. Perhaps a memorial to consider, is sharing the story of that old mill and the experience I had shared with him. Chuck lives forever, as do all of us who believe in Jesus as our personal savior.

Jeremy J. Steele July 6, 2021