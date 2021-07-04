Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles E. "Chuck" Swerczek
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
308 West Marengo
Albion, NE
Swerczek, Charles "Chuck" E.

Age 69 - July 1, 2021

Lincoln, NE. Died on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East. Survived by wife, Diane Swerczek of Lincoln; son: Jason (Jennifer) Swerczek of Garland, NE; daughter: Lynnette (Matthew) Nickell of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; eight brothers: Donald (Mary) Swerczek of Omaha, Victor Swerczek of Albion NE, Anthony (Christine) Swerczek of Papillion NE, Laurence (Lori) Swerczek of Albion NE, Edwin (Monica) Swerczek of Cedar Rapids NE, Joseph (Kay) Swerczek of Belgrade NE, John Swerczek of Cedar Rapids NE, and Lee Alan (Daisy) Swerczek of Hanahan, SC; five sisters: Catherine Longacre of Omaha, Gladys Choyeski of Cedar Rapids NE, Margaret "Maggie" Knight of Fountain CO, Teresa (Bob) Pasonault of Columbus NE, and Monica Kavanaugh of Whiting, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dickie Swerczek; two sisters: Mary Swerczek, and Jean Molt; and sister-in-law, Lisa Swerczek.

VISITATION: Wednesday, July 7, from 9:30–10:30am, with 10:30am VIGIL SERVICE at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will follow at 11am. BURIAL will follow in the Parish Cemetery with Military Rites.

www.levanderfuneralhome.com

LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME

Cedar Rapids, NE 402-395-2001

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, NE
Jul
7
Vigil
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, NE
Jul
7
Service
10:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church - Cedar Rapids
508 West Main Street, Cedar, NE
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So very sorry to hear of Chuck´s passing! He was such a kind and talented man. I enjoyed accompanying him on the bass and hearing his wonderful guitar playing at the Saturday evening masses at St. Joseph! I´m so very sorry for your loss!
Kathy Sus Spitsen
July 7, 2021
Diane, I am so sorry to hear about Chuck. I would like to get in touch with you but don't have your contact info. Is there any way to get it from you. I would see Chuck at different times and always visit with him and check up on they family. Prayers for you at this difficult time.
Connie Hall
Friend
July 7, 2021
The last time I saw Chuck, we went on an adventure....on the clock. We trespassed down to a hidden mill on the Blue River just north of the Milford dry fertilizer plant. We had a blast; he loved our country, history, people, and the Lord. For about 45 minutes we both felt like a couple of kids trespassing and exploring that old mill. It was a privilege to share that experience with him, so full of life, not knowing how close he was to the end of his. Perhaps a memorial to consider, is sharing the story of that old mill and the experience I had shared with him. Chuck lives forever, as do all of us who believe in Jesus as our personal savior.
Jeremy J. Steele
July 6, 2021
Diane, I am so very sorry for your loss of Chuck. My Prayers, and Thoughts are with you all during this very difficult time. God Bless!!
Betty J Shestak
July 6, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. Prayers for all during this difficult time.
Meg Obrien
Other
July 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob Jurgens
Work
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results