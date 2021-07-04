Swerczek, Charles "Chuck" E.
Age 69 - July 1, 2021
Lincoln, NE. Died on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East. Survived by wife, Diane Swerczek of Lincoln; son: Jason (Jennifer) Swerczek of Garland, NE; daughter: Lynnette (Matthew) Nickell of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; eight brothers: Donald (Mary) Swerczek of Omaha, Victor Swerczek of Albion NE, Anthony (Christine) Swerczek of Papillion NE, Laurence (Lori) Swerczek of Albion NE, Edwin (Monica) Swerczek of Cedar Rapids NE, Joseph (Kay) Swerczek of Belgrade NE, John Swerczek of Cedar Rapids NE, and Lee Alan (Daisy) Swerczek of Hanahan, SC; five sisters: Catherine Longacre of Omaha, Gladys Choyeski of Cedar Rapids NE, Margaret "Maggie" Knight of Fountain CO, Teresa (Bob) Pasonault of Columbus NE, and Monica Kavanaugh of Whiting, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dickie Swerczek; two sisters: Mary Swerczek, and Jean Molt; and sister-in-law, Lisa Swerczek.
VISITATION: Wednesday, July 7, from 9:30–10:30am, with 10:30am VIGIL SERVICE at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will follow at 11am. BURIAL will follow in the Parish Cemetery with Military Rites.www.levanderfuneralhome.com
LEVANDER FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Rapids, NE 402-395-2001
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.