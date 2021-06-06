Menu
Charles C. VanEtten
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Van Etten, Charles C.

August 20, 1933 - June 4, 2021

Charles Clarence Van Etten

Born in Burlington, IA on August 20, 1933.

Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Zelma (Walker) Van Etten; and sister, Opal (Van Etten) Jones.

Survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Jean (Foley) Van Etten; children: John Van Etten (wife Dessi), Joe Van Etten (wife Hannah), and Julie Van Etten; and beloved dog Roxie. Many thanks to the CHI Hospice Staff.

Charles served 31 years in active military duty with both the Air Force and US Navy as a Sea Bee, Construction Battalion Builder. He loved John Wayne, Penguins, and building things with his grandsons, Ethan and Eli Van Etten.

Charles, who went by the nickname "Van", will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and gentle soul.

VISITATION: Monday at the Mortuary from 5:30-6:30pm, with ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to VFW Post #2503, or Town and Country Humane Society.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Jun
7
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Jun
8
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Elizabeth Akens
Friend
June 9, 2021
Elizabeth Akens
Friend
June 9, 2021
Elizabeth Akens
Friend
June 9, 2021
God Speed Mr. VanEtten
Elizabeth Akens
Friend
June 9, 2021
My Deepest Condolences go out to you, my dear old buddy Julie and your dear wonderful Mother Betty, Mrs. VanEtten, whom have been an important part of our lives in Port Hueneme California. Throughout the years we kept in touch, but my parents, Bill and Maria Landrum have kept in touch throughout these years, and have always loved you all and spent cherished times with your folks and you Julie. Betty, Mrs. VanEtten please know, we are all honored by knowing your Dad, he was a great Man, great Father, great Husband, great Grandfather, great Friend and a great Military Man, Rest In Eternal Peace Mr. VanEtten God Speed Great Man! My father and I and our whole family are better people for have knowing you.
Elizabeth Akens
Friend
June 9, 2021
Your Aetna Co-workers
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear that Van has left us. He will be missed
Bud and Marge Caron
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results