My Deepest Condolences go out to you, my dear old buddy Julie and your dear wonderful Mother Betty, Mrs. VanEtten, whom have been an important part of our lives in Port Hueneme California. Throughout the years we kept in touch, but my parents, Bill and Maria Landrum have kept in touch throughout these years, and have always loved you all and spent cherished times with your folks and you Julie. Betty, Mrs. VanEtten please know, we are all honored by knowing your Dad, he was a great Man, great Father, great Husband, great Grandfather, great Friend and a great Military Man, Rest In Eternal Peace Mr. VanEtten God Speed Great Man! My father and I and our whole family are better people for have knowing you.

Elizabeth Akens Friend June 9, 2021