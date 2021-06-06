Van Etten, Charles C.
August 20, 1933 - June 4, 2021
Charles Clarence Van Etten
Born in Burlington, IA on August 20, 1933.
Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Zelma (Walker) Van Etten; and sister, Opal (Van Etten) Jones.
Survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Jean (Foley) Van Etten; children: John Van Etten (wife Dessi), Joe Van Etten (wife Hannah), and Julie Van Etten; and beloved dog Roxie. Many thanks to the CHI Hospice Staff.
Charles served 31 years in active military duty with both the Air Force and US Navy as a Sea Bee, Construction Battalion Builder. He loved John Wayne, Penguins, and building things with his grandsons, Ethan and Eli Van Etten.
Charles, who went by the nickname "Van", will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and gentle soul.
VISITATION: Monday at the Mortuary from 5:30-6:30pm, with ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials suggested to VFW Post #2503, or Town and Country Humane Society.
KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY
441 No Washington St., Papillion NE
402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.