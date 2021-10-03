Menu
Rev. Charles Donald Weskirchen Sr.
1928 - 2021
Weskirchen, Rev. Charles Donald Sr.

October 3, 1928 - July 23, 2021

Rev. Charles Donald Weskirchen, Sr., age 92, passed away July 23, 2021. Mr. Weskirchen was born on October 3, 1928 in Omaha, to Catherine (Patz) and Charles Weskirchen. He was in the Army Air Corp from 1947-1950. He worked at Omaha Public Schools as a third-grade engineer. Charles served as a Deacon of the Catholic Church for 35 years at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie; and his mother and father. He is survived by his sisters, Catherine Collette and Rose Ellen Carroll; brother, Gerald Weskirchen; daughter, Kathleen Franck; sons, Charles Weskirchen and John Weskirchen; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A MEMORIAL MASS will be held on October 15, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Omaha at 10:30am. Reception to follow at the Church.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Omaha, NE
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
October 5, 2021
