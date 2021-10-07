West, Charles H. Jr. "Chuck"August 7, 1927 - September 7, 2021Charles H. "Chuck" West Jr. passed away on September 7, 2021. He was born on August 7, 1927 in West Point, NE to Mary Louise and Charles H. "Harry" West. His early years were in Beemer NE, Omaha, and Arlington, NE, where he graduated from High School in January 1944 and immediately enrolled at Midland College, Fremont NE.He enlisted in the US Navy in August 1944, to enter their Radar & Radio Tech School. After military service he entered Univ of NE, Lincoln, where he earned his BSCE (Civil Engineering Degree) in August 1949. He qualified for the NE State Professional Engineers License in Feb 1958 and maintained active status until October 1992. After an extensive career as a US Civil Service employee in the US Air Force, he retired in April 1986.On February 16, 1947 he married Harriet Joan Wibbels of Fremont, NE. Three boys blessed their home; John Stephen, Sterling Lee, and Thomas Robert.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sterling Lee; brothers, Richard R., and Alfred J. West; and sister, Margaret (West) Baker. His beloved wife, Harriet, went home in October 2011.Chuck is survived by sons, John S. and Thomas R. West. His grandchildren are: John Jr., Paul and Stephen West (sons of John S. (Minnie) West); Heather, Danielle, and Nicole West (daughters of Thomas R. West); and Nathan and Daniel West (sons of Sterling L. (Deidre) West). His great-grandchildren are: Lillie and Willow, daughters of Stephen A. West; Delaney, daughter of Nathan (Emily) West; Eli Brennan, son of Danielle (Sean) Brennan; and Joe Blunk, son of Nicole West.His life community included cousins, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, Margret (Short) West; extended family and friends; and cherished friend, Carolyn Ann Tripp. He enjoyed listening to and singing barbershop, southern gospel quartet and choral music, square and round dancing, family tent camping and RV traveling, repairing cars, playing pool and racquet ball, as well as general outdoor activities.He dedicated his remains to medical training of physicians through the Anatomical Board of the State of NE. No immediate public service will be held.His preferred memorial recipient is the Salvation Army, 10755 Burt St, Omaha NE, 68114.