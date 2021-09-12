Menu
Charlotte Rose Gelster
1927 - 2021
Gelster, Charlotte Rose

November 4, 1927 - August 28, 2021

Age 93. Preceded in death by husband Donald "Red" Gelster. Survived by children, Ron Gelster (Annette) and Susan Voss (Steve); grandchildren, Jennifer Gelster, Lauren Glaser and husband, Alex, Michael Jensen and wife, Sara; great-grandchildren, Alijah Winston, Alice Rose Jensen and James Jensen.

Family will receive friends: Wednesday, September 15, 4-7pm, at Hillcrest Country Estates Grand Lodge, 6021 Grand Lodge Avenue, Papillion. In compliance with the Grand Lodge requirements, those attending the Service must sign in at the front desk, and those who are unvaccinated must wear masks. Memorials: Methodist Hospital Foundation or methodisthospitalfoundation.org

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
