Charlotte L. Reynard
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Reynard, Charlotte L.

December 12, 1963 - October 15, 2020

Survived by husband, Scott Reynard; daughter, Jenna Reynard; parents: Richard E. and Marilyn Christensen; sister, Carla Christensen; brother, John D. Christensen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by maternal grandmother, Lovina Thompson; and paternal grandparents: Carl and Kay Christensen.

FUNERAL SERVICES: 2pm Wednesday, October 21, Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
I am so sorry for your family´s loss. Charlotte was such a beautiful person and will be so missed.
Diane Epinger
October 17, 2020