Cavanagh, Cheri Jean



Cheri Jean Cavanagh was born on March 7, 1949 in Norfolk, NE to Lambert and Stella Schindler. She grew up on the family farm outside of Elgin, NE, then moved to Omaha, to get her Nursing Degree. She was a Charge Nurse at Lutheran Hospital, where she took pride in helping nurses grow in their practice, while putting doctors in their place. She finished her career at Methodist, where she was honored with an Employee of The Year award during her final year of Nursing.



In college, Cheri was set up on a blind date with a redhead named Jim. Even though she firmly stated she never dated redheads, he sweet-talked her into marrying him twice, and they spent decades raising three children and having many wonderful adventures together. Some of their fondest memories were spent camping at Island Lake in Colorado with their extended family, playing at the boat and traveling abroad.



Cheri's greatest joy was raising her three wonderful children, Matt, Dan, and Sarah. She loved watching them grow into caring, generous, and kind adults. She was exceptionally proud of her children and loved spending time with them. She was known in her family as the 'Boss Cow' with her figurative clipboard and whistle, telling everyone what to do and when to do it, and if you knew better, you'd jump right to it. Anyone that knew her can attest to her inspirational spirit, which touched the lives of many. Cheri was a mother to all.



She is celebrated and survived by her three children, Matthew (Kelley), Daniel, and Sarah (Kyle); her best friend and sister, Linda; her brother, Ron; and sisters, Barb and Charlene. Though she will be deeply missed by many, she was welcomed with joy by those who have gone before her, including her loving husband Jim; her parents; brother, Larry; and many more.



Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 30th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS at St. Margaret Mary on Wednesday, March 31, at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, or to your local Food Bank.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2021.