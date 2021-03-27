Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Cavanagh, Cheri Jean
Cheri Jean Cavanagh was born on March 7, 1949 in Norfolk, NE to Lambert and Stella Schindler. She grew up on the family farm outside of Elgin, NE, then moved to Omaha, to get her Nursing Degree. She was a Charge Nurse at Lutheran Hospital, where she took pride in helping nurses grow in their practice, while putting doctors in their place. She finished her career at Methodist, where she was honored with an Employee of The Year award during her final year of Nursing.
In college, Cheri was set up on a blind date with a redhead named Jim. Even though she firmly stated she never dated redheads, he sweet-talked her into marrying him twice, and they spent decades raising three children and having many wonderful adventures together. Some of their fondest memories were spent camping at Island Lake in Colorado with their extended family, playing at the boat and traveling abroad.
Cheri's greatest joy was raising her three wonderful children, Matt, Dan, and Sarah. She loved watching them grow into caring, generous, and kind adults. She was exceptionally proud of her children and loved spending time with them. She was known in her family as the 'Boss Cow' with her figurative clipboard and whistle, telling everyone what to do and when to do it, and if you knew better, you'd jump right to it. Anyone that knew her can attest to her inspirational spirit, which touched the lives of many. Cheri was a mother to all.
She is celebrated and survived by her three children, Matthew (Kelley), Daniel, and Sarah (Kyle); her best friend and sister, Linda; her brother, Ron; and sisters, Barb and Charlene. Though she will be deeply missed by many, she was welcomed with joy by those who have gone before her, including her loving husband Jim; her parents; brother, Larry; and many more.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 30th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS at St. Margaret Mary on Wednesday, March 31, at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, or to your local Food Bank.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2021.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
30
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
31
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
11 Entries
To Linda, your siblings and to Cheri's children and families: Heartfelt condolences to all. You are in our prayers at this tough time. I have so many fond memories of high school years with Cheri. After high school, she always came up to me with that smile and welcomed me when I came back home to Elgin. May God bless you all and may Cheri rest in peace.
Ken Vanourney
March 30, 2021
It has been many, many years since I last saw Cheri. I worked with her at Methodist Hospital. From her photo, I see that her hair was gray, but that smile, WOW -- She still had that beautiful smile and those laughing eyes. I don't need to tell anyone that she was wonderful, caring and compassionate nurse -- You just knew. She was a bright star! I'm thinking about Cheri today!
Carla Pospisal
March 30, 2021
Marla Schoening
March 30, 2021
I shall never forget dancing on the beach in the Bahamas with you and Jim.
Good times, laughter, and smiles were
abundant that evening. I miss both of you. May peace be yours.
Lin G. SImmonds
March 29, 2021
Cherie was a beautiful soul. I met her at Methodist. Whenever she was the one who would do my blood work before treatment or a scan, she would always ask me how things were going and I could see it in her eyes that she truly cared and wasn't just asking to make small talk. She would light up when she talked about her husband and kids. My sympathies to the family. Rest in peace Cherie.
Julie Emmi
March 29, 2021
Matt, Sarah, Dan and Linda. We are so sorry for your loss. Cheri's spirit and perseverance surely extended Jim's life as well as hers. We have decades of memories and knowing that they are together comforts us, may you find comfort and peace in our prayers.
Steve and Kathy
March 27, 2021
Cheri and I met in nursing school but became good friends many years later. Her positive personality and big smile was infectious. My sympathy to her family. May she be in peace with our Lord.
Suzi (Miller) Faltys
March 27, 2021
I was blessed to work with Cheri.Whatever hat she was wearing as a wife,mother, sister, daughter, nurse,or teacher,Cheri´s love and loyalty were an example to us all.I pray that knowing she is with her heavenly family will bring you all peace.
Ellen Robertson
March 27, 2021
Matt, Sarah, Dan and Linda.
I know how much you all will miss Cheri . She was a wonderful person and so kind to my father-in-law Jim and our family during his illness. May God comfort you all.
.
Linda Brabec
March 27, 2021
Matt, Sarah, Dan & Linda; there is a big hole in our hearts but we are so thankful and grateful for having such fond memories of Cheri & Jim and watching your family grow during many years of friendship.
Bill and Susan
March 27, 2021
Cheri, you will be missed do much. You were such a strong, determined, fun loving person. Always available to talk and share a word of encouragement.
It's so difficult to let you go.
Know your family will miss your smiling face. But hopefully they will remember that Jim welcomed you home. And now you'll watch over everyone together.
Rest in peace, my friend.