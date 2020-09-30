Menu
Cherry Witham
Witham, Cherry

February 16, 1944 - August 23, 2020

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 30, 3pm at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. A RECEPTION will be held outside following the Service at "The Abbey," 131st and Cuming St. Memorials - A bench in memory of Cherry will be placed at Burke High School. Contributions may be sent to Mindy Nelson, 828 N 131st Plaza, Omaha, NE 68154. Please Join us for a video cast of the service at https://boxcast.tv/view/cherry-witham-wzv73lu3imhcokwobh4e. MASKS REQUIRED.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
Ill always remember the fun times when Cherry and Gary spent many a winters down in Rockport, Texas. Cherry was always so organized and planned things out for us to do...and we always had so much fun. Those are the best memories I will cherish. To my sister, You will always be in my heart and I will smile whenever I think of you. Too much time got by us.
Wendy Holmbeck
September 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 27, 2020