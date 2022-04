The Wick family express our deepest sympathy to your loss of Cheryl. We hope that Cheryl is at peace. We cherish the years that we were neighbors in Ralston. You were great neighbors to have during the many years we lived next door. We enjoyed staying in touch since we have both moved. Here is our contact information when you feel like reaching out. John and Angie Wick 402-533-1087 or [email protected] Sending our thoughts and prayers, John and Angie Wick Todd and Laurie Wick Bret and Teresa McCormick