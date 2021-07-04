Chadwell, Cheryl L.
June 2, 1946 - June 23, 2021
Preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Evelyn Hicks; son, John Charles Jr.; brother, Harvey Albert Hicks II. Survived by husband, John C. Chadwell Sr.; daughter, Christine Chadwell; sister, Bonnie (Pat) Crom; grandsons, Jacob and Zachary Barnhart.
MEMORIAL SERVICE will be 6pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Braman Mortuary – Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 St. - Omaha, NE 68137 - 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2021.