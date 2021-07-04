Your family were the best next-door neighbors and friends to us for many years. Christine, my best friend, and Cheryl, my other mother. I am so thankful for our last visit together 2 years ago. I have been remembering special memories with your family. Cheryl was lively, lovely, welcoming, and you could talk to her about anything. So thankful she, and your family, were in my life. She will be greatly missed.

Robyn Hodgson Thomas July 4, 2021