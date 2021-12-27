Of Wahoo, NE. Survived by husband, Don Clark of Wahoo; children, Christopher (Bridget) Clark of Lincoln NE, Kevin Clark of Wahoo, and Kelly Clark of Scottsdale AZ; grandchildren, Jayden and Ariana; sister, Sally (Paul) Northrop of Omaha; brother, Jeff Beranek of Azle TX; and nephews, Mark Houfek of Omaha, and Greg (Cheryl) Houfek of Beaver Lake, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Evelyn (Wicht) Beranek.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4:30pm Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church. RECEPTION: 5:30pm Wednesday, Hilltop Country Club. Memorials to Hospice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County, or Saunders County Lost Pets.
Just heard about Cheryl as Don came into Vidlak´s Cafe for lunch where Cheryl and Don came when she was feeling good and wanted some comfort food. I will miss her she really was a joy to see and talk with when could be there. I will miss her and her orange Compass. My prayers are with you Don and family. May God bless you all.
Ruth Clark
Friend
January 6, 2022
I am very sorry to hear of Cheryl's passing. My condolences to the family.
Cheryl was loved by all as a happy, generous, outgoing person.
I remember her fondly as a treasured friend of my mother, Irma.
Cheryl took Mom under her wing, despite their age differences, and they shared countless evenings of companionship.
Mom so looked forward to Cheryl driving her their weekly bingo games. Without Cheryl's loving generosity, she would have been at home alone.
The entire community will miss Cheryl.