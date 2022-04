Dacanay, Cheryl Sue (Cooper)May 14, 1963 - April 11, 2022Age 58. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Alta Louise Cooper.Survived by husband of 26 years, Ron Dacanay; sons, Joshua Lenahan (Ashley) and Cameron Dacanay; grandchildren, Hailey, Jamison, Nicholas and Madison Lenahan; sisters, Debra Scanlan (David), Donna Rozler (Lynn) and Sonya Huscroft (Bryan).MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, April 15, 10am, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Memorials to Open Door Mission ( www.opendoormission.org ).BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com