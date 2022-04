Simon, Cheryl Lynn



September 26, 1956 - March 31, 2022



Preceded in death by father, Kenneth E. Hamblen; grandparents, Elmer and Lorene Jessen and Aaron and Zola Hamblen.



Survived by loving partner, Charles Moore; daughters, Michaela (Jeff) Turgeon, and Elizabeth (TJ) Fidone; son, Richard (Brittany) Simon; mother, LaMae Hamblen; brother, Jerry (Tonia) Hamblen and family; sister, Cynthia Hamblen and family; brother, Jeff (Wendy) Hamblen and family; and many other relatives and friends.



Private Family Services will be held at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 W. Center Rd.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2022.