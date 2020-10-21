Menu
Chester B. Young
Young, Chester B.

Age 95 - October 13, 2020

Survived by son, Arthur E. (Christine) Young, Omaha; daughters: Eleanor E. Brown, Cheryln A. Young, Omaha, NE; Miriam C. (Mark, Sr.) Owens, Denver, CO; Mary L. (Robert, III), Kennedy, Omaha; brother, Wyndle (Sharon) Young, Omaha; 10 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives.

VISITATION: 11:30am-1pm Friday, Church; FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Friday, Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Military Honors.

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111

www.omahathomasfh.com

