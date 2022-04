Ekeh, Chiamaka M.



February 19, 2013 - April 7, 2022



VISITATION: Thursday, April 21st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 22nd at 10:30am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital and Make A Wish Foundation.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 15, 2022.