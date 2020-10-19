Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Chloe June Riecken
2015 - 2020
BORN
2015
DIED
2020
Riecken, Chloe June

June 26, 2015 - October 17, 2020

Age 5 years of Ashland, NE.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 23, 10am at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St. Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, October 22, 5-8pm at Riverview Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family for a future designation. *The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.

To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com

MARCY MORTUARY

104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Riverview Community Church
Oct
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Riverview Community Church
324 N. 32nd St., Ashland, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family at this time. Love, Bren
Brenda Vosler
October 18, 2020