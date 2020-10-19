Riecken, Chloe June
June 26, 2015 - October 17, 2020
Age 5 years of Ashland, NE.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 23, 10am at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St. Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, October 22, 5-8pm at Riverview Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family for a future designation. *The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 19, 2020.