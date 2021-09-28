Brady, Christina Kaye White



November 21, 1959 - September 24, 2021



Christina Kaye White Brady was born in Moberly, MO to Virginia and Tommy White, on November 21, 1959 and passed away on September 24, 2021.



Christina was the eldest of three children and attended Madison Grade School, and Moberly High School. She began work at an early age and attended the Nebraska School of Nursing, and Southeast Community College in Lincoln, NE. She earned the distinction of Licensed Practical Nurse on November 23, 1986, one of her proudest moments.



She was a natural caregiver and enjoyed every minute of her duties. Throughout her career, she worked as an employee or contractor in Omaha and Lincoln, NE for Tabitha Nursing Home (1986), the Nebraska Department of Social Services (1987), Bryan Hospital Medical and Psychiatric units (1988-90), Saint Joseph Hospital (91-93), and Lutheran Home (93-94).



Christina married Daniel J. Brady on April 28, 2000. They relocated to Missouri, and she worked for many nursing homes and nursing positions. She and Dan lived in St. Louis for a number of years, then Moberly. In 2015 they relocated to Jefferson City. She loved home decorating and landscaping, spending family time and time with her animals. Christina and Dan have raised and loved several dogs throughout their lives together.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dan; brother, Richard (Tammy) White; sister, Tammy (Mike) Howard; Brady sisters-and brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and of course their current fur babies, Maddie and Katie. Christina was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Tommie White; and parents-in-law, John and Dorothy Brady of Omaha.



A VISITATION will be held on Wednesday, September, 29, from 11am-1pm at the Madison Community Center, 115 S. Main Street, Madison, MO. FUNERAL SERVICE will take place at 1pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Madison, MO, under the direction of Million Taylor Funeral Homes of Moberly.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.