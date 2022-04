Jilek, Christina J.January 14, 1926 - December 16, 2020Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Jerry; daughters, Jean and JoAnne. Survived by children, Daryl (Syndee), Sherry (Vern) Bennett; 5 grandchildren; Zack (Nicole), Kori (Matt), Sarah (David), Brent (Sonia), Amy (Tim); 8 great grandchildren; many family and friends.VISITATION Monday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. Private Family Service.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000