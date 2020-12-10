Menu
Christine G. Klein
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Klein, Christine G.

October 26, 1952 - November 28, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Neva Creek; brother, Philip Creek. Survived by loving husband of 36 years, Ken; daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Collis; grandchildren, Katelyn, William, and Oliver; brother, Timothy (Cheryl) Creek; sister-in-law, Linda (Frank) Pfeifer; nieces and nephews. Christine was a 23 year employee of Union Pacific Railroad.

MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held via Zoom on December 12, 2020 at 4pm. Please see www.klsfunholm.com for meeting details. Memorials to Aksarben Village Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
