Klein, Christine G.
October 26, 1952 - November 28, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, George and Neva Creek; brother, Philip Creek. Survived by loving husband of 36 years, Ken; daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Collis; grandchildren, Katelyn, William, and Oliver; brother, Timothy (Cheryl) Creek; sister-in-law, Linda (Frank) Pfeifer; nieces and nephews. Christine was a 23 year employee of Union Pacific Railroad.
MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held via Zoom on December 12, 2020 at 4pm. Please see www.klsfunholm.com
for meeting details. Memorials to Aksarben Village Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.