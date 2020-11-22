Menu
Christine L. Rosenboom
1947 - 2020
Rosenboom, Christine L.

November 26, 1947 - November 18, 2020

Preceded in death by daughter, Wanda Gladden; mother, Inez Schneider; step-father, Bud Schneider; brother, James R. Galvin; brothers-in-law, George Ely and Fred Hardman; and previous husband, Genaro J. "Snookie" Macias. Survived by daughters, Tamara (Johnny) Cooperrider and Monica (Ray) Sempek; son, Genaro John (Andrea) Macias III; husband, Charles Rosenboom; siblings, Sara Hardman, Mary Ely, Louis (Carole) Galvin, Patricia Allison, Shirley Ellison, and Frank (Susan) Schneider; god-daughter, Kelli Allison; 26 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends who are considered family.

FUNERAL and CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE to be held Mother's Day 2021 (Next Spring to keep everyone safe). In lieu of flowers, Donations to the family can be sent to the Funeral Home in care of Christine Rosenboom.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
