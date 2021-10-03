Perault, Christine



November 7, 1955 - September 24, 2021



Christine Perault was born in New Britian, CT. Her family would later move and call Malone, NY home. Preceded in death by parents, Bernadette and Irving Roy (Karen); and loving younger brother, Dennis Roy (Lydia).



She is survived by her four children, whom she referred to as "her four miracles": Nicholas Perault of Omaha, Emily Humm (Cody) of Mead NE, Alexander Perault of Lincoln NE, and Christopher Perault of Colorado Springs, CO and her three beautiful grandchildren, Julian, Cody Jr. and Emma. Christine also leaves behind her two sisters, Denise Nunn (Alan) of Omaha, and Joanne Price (Jim) of Havlock, NC.



Remembering Christine for her humor and compassion for all creatures, great and small, will bring joy to all who knew her. A Celebration of her Life was held Privately with Family. Donations in memory of Christine can be sent to the Nebraska Children's Home Society, or the Nebraska Humane Society.



Arbor Cremation Society



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.