Christine Simmons
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Simmons, Christine

February 15, 1934 - May 31, 2021

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 7th, at 10am at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Avenue. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church.

To view live broadcasts of the Trisagion and Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
602 Park Avenue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
She was a member and benfactor of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church and sang with the choir for many years. Health had already taken her from our midst, memory eternal Christine, we have missed you much Christ is Risen!
Christine
June 4, 2021
Rest in heaven Mrs. Simmons. Was always a pleasure working with you.
BILL GULLEY
Work
June 4, 2021
May Christine´s memory be eternal
Betty Chin
Other
June 2, 2021
