Chandler, Christopher L. "Biscuit"
August 7, 1964 - December 30, 2021
Chris, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, began his life journey in Omaha, Nebraska on August 7, 1964. After celebrating over 57 years on this earthly journey, Chris transitioned to eternal life surrounded by his loved ones on December 30, 2021.
Chris was the first born child of four children. Chris attended various elementary and secondary schools in Omaha, Nebraska. He graduated from Burke High School in 1981. Chris, changed his life path over 17 years ago when he began his walk of sobriety. He was dedicated to attending his AA and CA meetings and fellowshipping with his brothers and sisters who attended. Chris was a semi-truck driver for over 15 years, which he loved before he became sick in 2019. Chris enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed going fishing and dancing, and was a proud member of the Midwest Steppers Omaha.
Chris was preceded in death by his father; mother, Doreen Chandler; and other family members.
Survived by his beloved wife of 12 years, Trawn Chandler, whom he nicknamed "Jelly Bean"; daughter, Tanisha Newsome; son, Antonio Smith; sisters, Tina Chandler, June Chandler, Caroline Chandler; granddaughters, Sa'Mariyah Newsome, Audriana Smith, Tevaeh Smith; stepson, James Buckley Jr; four nieces; three nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many loving friends.
VIEWING: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10-11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Cathedral Of Love Church of God In Christ, 2816 Ames Ave., Omaha, Pastor Robert J. Hall officiating. Service will be livestream at http://www.churchofgod.cc/
. There will be limited seating due to COVID. Masks will be required.
Chris will be cremated at his request and will be laid to rest in the spring at Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha.
Memorials can be sent to the family in care of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 3809 N 90th St., Omaha, NE 68134.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2022.