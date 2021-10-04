I just learned of the events a couple weeks ago when I was informed of what happened to Chris. I met Chris several years ago in the capacity of ART treatment (The Academy, Spokane). He provided excellent service and provided instant relief to my pelvic griddle. I always looked forward to his services said told him on many occasions that his treatment was better than going to Disneyland. He would laugh and tell me to shut up. I actually would moan in relief during his services such that we thought it might be best to soundproof the walls, least the receptionists get suspicious. He will be missed.

Eric Smith Friend November 22, 2021