Gradoville, Christopher Robert
July 10, 1984 - September 30, 2021
Christopher Robert Gradoville of Omaha passed away on September 30, 2021 at the age of 37. He was born in Omaha on July 10, 1984 to Ron and Joyce Gradoville. After graduating from Omaha Bryan High School in 2002, he attended Creighton University where he was a business marketing major, graduating in 2007. While at Creighton, he was a standout baseball player and later was drafted by the Texas Rangers.
He is survived by his wife, Nikki, of Omaha; father, Ron Gradoville of Omaha; mother, Joyce Gradoville of Harlan, IA; sister, Stephanie Gradoville of Omaha; parents-in-law, Ken and Gail Stokes of Spokane, WA; brother and sister-in-law, Luc and Holly Stokes and three children of Leavenworth, WA; sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Blaine Grace and son of Fort Worth, TX; Nikki's grandmother, Mary Schlee of Clarkston, WA; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Rita Gradoville of Omaha and LeRoy and Myrtle Nelson of Forest City, IA; and Nikki's grandfather, Jake Schlee of Clarkson, WA; grandparents, Shirl Jay and Thelma Hazel Stokes of Wilburton, OK.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 2pm at Sokol Arena on the Creighton University campus with Visitation from 12 noon to 2pm. To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please visit www.GoCreighton.com/GradovilleCelebrationofLife.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,
WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2021.