Christopher Robert Gradoville
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bryan High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Gradoville, Christopher Robert

July 10, 1984 - September 30, 2021

Christopher Robert Gradoville of Omaha passed away on September 30, 2021 at the age of 37. He was born in Omaha on July 10, 1984 to Ron and Joyce Gradoville. After graduating from Omaha Bryan High School in 2002, he attended Creighton University where he was a business marketing major, graduating in 2007. While at Creighton, he was a standout baseball player and later was drafted by the Texas Rangers.

He is survived by his wife, Nikki, of Omaha; father, Ron Gradoville of Omaha; mother, Joyce Gradoville of Harlan, IA; sister, Stephanie Gradoville of Omaha; parents-in-law, Ken and Gail Stokes of Spokane, WA; brother and sister-in-law, Luc and Holly Stokes and three children of Leavenworth, WA; sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Blaine Grace and son of Fort Worth, TX; Nikki's grandmother, Mary Schlee of Clarkston, WA; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Rita Gradoville of Omaha and LeRoy and Myrtle Nelson of Forest City, IA; and Nikki's grandfather, Jake Schlee of Clarkson, WA; grandparents, Shirl Jay and Thelma Hazel Stokes of Wilburton, OK.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 2pm at Sokol Arena on the Creighton University campus with Visitation from 12 noon to 2pm. To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life Service, please visit www.GoCreighton.com/GradovilleCelebrationofLife.


HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,
WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sokol Arena on the Creighton University Campus
NE
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Sokol Arena on the Creighton University Campus
NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of the events a couple weeks ago when I was informed of what happened to Chris. I met Chris several years ago in the capacity of ART treatment (The Academy, Spokane). He provided excellent service and provided instant relief to my pelvic griddle. I always looked forward to his services said told him on many occasions that his treatment was better than going to Disneyland. He would laugh and tell me to shut up. I actually would moan in relief during his services such that we thought it might be best to soundproof the walls, least the receptionists get suspicious. He will be missed.
Eric Smith
Friend
November 22, 2021
Nikki...I am so sorry for your loss and may peace be with you in this time of change and passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers as always. Quinn
Quinn
October 15, 2021
Dear Ron and Joyce, My most heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with you and your families at this time of sorrow. I pray the memories of your wonderful son sustain your hearts and absorb a bit of your pain. Sincerely, Lori Parfitt
Lori Parfitt
Friend
October 7, 2021
Leslie and Tom McCaslin
October 7, 2021
It was always great seeing him walk into Starbucks here when working with his wife Nikki. I always thought it was sweet of him to visit with myself, many different co workers and customers especially when he was coming in to look for Nikki. Will remember his warm smile may he never truly be gone, but forever in my heart my heart along with friendship from knowing him through Nikki.
Katie Enkema ( spokane)
Friend
October 6, 2021
My deepest condolences & sympathy to Nikki. I plan on keeping daily prayers for you as morning, remembering,honoring Chris, much during this time along with comfort always with family, friends in community in Spokane. (Father) ( And) (Mother) (I) (Love) (You) = Family ( Caring) ( Honorable) ( Real) (Integrity) (Special) = Chris. I cry with you & family at this moment. Thankful to have spent time living in Spokane together.
Katie Enkema ( Spokane)
Friend
October 6, 2021
Deepest sympathy no words can convey the sorrow I feel I´m so sorry Nikki and Ron Joyce and Steph I´m glad to have known Chris
Paul Kanger
October 6, 2021
Dan and Barbara Videtich
October 6, 2021
Keith Hessler and Cass Stuart
October 5, 2021
I am at a loss for words at this tragic loss of Chris...grief can be so hard but in time those special memories help us cope. Remembering Chris and the entire Gradoville family today and always. Let the love of family and friends help carry you through your grief. God bless you all...
Debi Morrison
Other
October 5, 2021
We hosted Chris when he played baseball in the Northwoods league in Minnesota. He quickly felt like family. We send prayers for Nikki and all his family and friends to find comfort in remembering all the wonderful memories with him. May God bless you all.
Mark and Ann Germain
October 5, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss. Chris was a wonderful person. My prayers are with you Nikki and your family.
Jan Perrey
Other
October 4, 2021
Dear Gradoville Family, wishing you comfort and strength during this sorrowful time. I met Chris at Spokane Chiropractic & Sports Injury Clinic where he provided ART treatments. I was immediately taken by his friendliness and positive attitude. I always enjoyed chatting with him about local sports and our shared connection to Omaha & Creighton University. His uplifting spirit was contagious. I am so sorry for your loss.
Tricia Leahy-Charles
Other
October 4, 2021
Wishing peace to Nikki and the entire Gradoville family during this time of sorrow.
Camp Fire Inland Northwest
Other
October 4, 2021
To all the Gradoville´s asking God to wrap his arms around you today and all the days to follow. I always loved it when Bob would give me Chris updates. God Bless you all!
Patti Kidd
Friend
October 4, 2021
My heart is broken and I am in shock. Chris was truly an awesome man. He excelled in all he attempted and had a kind and giving heart. I first met Chris as a therapist providing ART. He soon become a friend. My heart goes out to Nikki and all of the family. There are no words... hugs
Deborah Reich
Friend
October 4, 2021
Mike Germain
October 4, 2021
Our sincere condolences for your loss. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dorothy & Joel Salado
Other
October 4, 2021
My sincere condolences for your loss. May God hold you close in the coming months.
richard ronning
Other
October 4, 2021
My sympathy and prayers go out to the family. May he Rest In Peace.
Father William Fitzgerald
October 4, 2021
Ron I am so sorry to hear about Chris, he was a great ballplayer and great young man, it was nice seeing him growing up and hanging out at Linder Lakes with the rest of the kids, my Family and I will miss him, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, may God Bless you All Mike & Brenda Botos, & Family
Mike Botos
Friend
October 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Ron, Joyce, Steph, Nikki & the entire Gradoville family. What a tragic loss. Chris was a great man & his legacy will live on. Love & prayers.
judie Gradoville king
October 4, 2021
