Kudym, Christopher A.
November 3, 1950 - September 14, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Melvin K. Kudym and Alice V. Daniell; brother, Robert G. (Bob) Kudym; and beloved "Arizona Momma May".
Survived by daughter, Michelle (Steve) Juon; son, Mathew Kudym Sr.; 3 grandsons; brothers, Mike (Vickie) Kudym and John Kudym; and many other relatives and special friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, October 5th, from 5-8pm at the Disabled American Veterans Social Hall, 4515 F Street.
For more information, visit: www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.