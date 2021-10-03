Menu
Christopher A. Kudym
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Kudym, Christopher A.

November 3, 1950 - September 14, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Melvin K. Kudym and Alice V. Daniell; brother, Robert G. (Bob) Kudym; and beloved "Arizona Momma May".

Survived by daughter, Michelle (Steve) Juon; son, Mathew Kudym Sr.; 3 grandsons; brothers, Mike (Vickie) Kudym and John Kudym; and many other relatives and special friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, October 5th, from 5-8pm at the Disabled American Veterans Social Hall, 4515 F Street.

For more information, visit: www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Disabled American Veterans Social Hall
4515 F Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 5, 2021
Kudym Family I am sorry to hear about Chris, my thoughts and prayers are with you
Mike Botos
Friend
October 4, 2021
I am sorry for your loss!
Sharron Hood
Family
October 3, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 3, 2021
Rest in Peace Chris. Tell Bob I love him and miss him. Glad he introduced us you were an amazing man
Becky Vera Minshall
Friend
October 3, 2021
