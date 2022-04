Payne, Christopher L.July 4, 1979 - December 10, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Robin Payne and James C Binkerd II.Survived by siblings, Lindsay (Brett) Becker, and Matthew; nieces, Leela Bryn, and Lyla; many family and friends.VISITATION: Wednesday, December 29, from 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary - 108th Street Chapel.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000