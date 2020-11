Taylor, Christopher "Chief"October 21, 1968 - October 31, 2020Chris was a proud Army veteran and served in Desert Storm. He enjoyed music, hunting, and had a passion for his motorcycle and reveled in the therapy and freedom of the open road.Chris is survived by wife, Abby Fagin; son, Reese Taylor; parents, Jerry and Rita Taylor; brother, Trevor Taylor.Celebration of Life at a later date.JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORYPACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com