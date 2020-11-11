Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Christopher "Chief" Taylor
Taylor, Christopher "Chief"

October 21, 1968 - October 31, 2020

Chris was a proud Army veteran and served in Desert Storm. He enjoyed music, hunting, and had a passion for his motorcycle and reveled in the therapy and freedom of the open road.

Chris is survived by wife, Abby Fagin; son, Reese Taylor; parents, Jerry and Rita Taylor; brother, Trevor Taylor.

Celebration of Life at a later date.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
