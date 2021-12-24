VISITATION to take place on Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 5-7pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church (7706 So. 96th St., La Vista, NE. 68128). FUNERAL SERVICE to be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:30am also at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to the Asmus Family. Burial at Cedar Dale Cemetery
Chuck and I were born in the same year and grew up together in Norfolk. We went through all 12 grades together and were acolytes together at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. I was, for a very brief time, in the first band that Chuck and friends formed in Junior High School. We kept in touch through college but far less often since. Rest eternal grant to him, O Lord; and let light perpetual shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Jim Ransom+
James C. Ransom
January 3, 2022
Love you and miss you dad so much. We had so many good times together...the best father and friend a son could ask for
Michael Asmus
Family
January 2, 2022
Chuck was such a fun loving, kind, and very talented guy! My sympathy and prayers are sent to his wife and family. He was a great friend.
Niki Thompson Strate
School
December 25, 2021
a great teacher, role model for us your night at Sandoz gym
with your band will forever be with us.
Alan Lahoda Bree Lahoda
December 23, 2021
Chuck and I were born one day apart back in Norfolk and were childhood friends. We have kept in touch ever since. I will miss you Chuck. My sincere sympathy to you Barb and family.
Ron Bleich
Friend
December 22, 2021
I was a student teacher with Chuck at Montclair Elementary School in Millard starting January, 1973. We have been close friends ever since that time. Chuck is one of those great teachers that provided students with excellent learning and leadership through his outstanding example. Our families have travelled on a couple of vacations to Colorado. Another time, we watched Chuck and the band, The Smoke Ring, in which he was a drummer, when they were inducted into the Iowa Music Hall of Fame at Lake Okoboji.
As educators, we both needed to earn some extra money in the summer "vacations" so we painted over 130 houses together from 1974 to 2006. Chuck was truly a kind, caring, Christian gentleman. Chuck was the kind of person who could warm your heart with his kind, gentle, caring personality, and sweet smile. Chuck was like a brother to me, and we considered him to be like a part of our family. He will be missed more than words can describe. Our deepest sympathy and love to Barb and the entire Asmus family.
David L. Schroeder
December 22, 2021
RIP CHUCK. I WILL MISS YOU, BUDDY. GOD BLESS YOU BARB.
PATRICK WEAD
Friend
December 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies to his family. I have the warmest memories of teaching with Chuck at Sandoz Elementary. He was a true gentleman.
Sammy Coray
Work
December 22, 2021
Chuck was one of the talented musicians out of Norfolk Ne. He will be missed
Paulette Nitz
School
December 22, 2021
I had Mr. Asmus as a teacher in the ealry '70'ds. He was by far the best teacher I've ever had. I fondly recall learning all about arachnids (spiders), among so many other things. An amazing life, someone who touched so many others. Thank you!