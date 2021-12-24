I was a student teacher with Chuck at Montclair Elementary School in Millard starting January, 1973. We have been close friends ever since that time. Chuck is one of those great teachers that provided students with excellent learning and leadership through his outstanding example. Our families have travelled on a couple of vacations to Colorado. Another time, we watched Chuck and the band, The Smoke Ring, in which he was a drummer, when they were inducted into the Iowa Music Hall of Fame at Lake Okoboji. As educators, we both needed to earn some extra money in the summer "vacations" so we painted over 130 houses together from 1974 to 2006. Chuck was truly a kind, caring, Christian gentleman. Chuck was the kind of person who could warm your heart with his kind, gentle, caring personality, and sweet smile. Chuck was like a brother to me, and we considered him to be like a part of our family. He will be missed more than words can describe. Our deepest sympathy and love to Barb and the entire Asmus family.

David L. Schroeder December 22, 2021