Collins, Cindy L.
May 27, 1959 - October 30, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Marianne and Norman Thesing; and brother, Norman "Fritz" Thesing. Survived by daughters: Laura Meisinger, Jennifer Collins, and Christina Spethman (Todd); brothers, Michael Thesing (Judy) and Dennis Thesing; eight grandchildren: Collin Meisinger, Madalynn Meisinger, Ava Chenier, Jaxson Oltman, Marile Spethman, Avery Spethman, Charlotte Spethman, and Josephine Spethman; nieces, Keri Peters (David) and Karly Howard (Ron).
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, November 6, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, November 7, at 10am at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 1114th St. Private Family Interment. Memorials to: npcf.org
or nufoundation.org
.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
.
