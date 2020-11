Collins, Cindy L.May 27, 1959 - October 30, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Marianne and Norman Thesing; and brother, Norman "Fritz" Thesing. Survived by daughters: Laura Meisinger, Jennifer Collins, and Christina Spethman (Todd); brothers, Michael Thesing (Judy) and Dennis Thesing; eight grandchildren: Collin Meisinger, Madalynn Meisinger, Ava Chenier, Jaxson Oltman, Marile Spethman, Avery Spethman, Charlotte Spethman, and Josephine Spethman; nieces, Keri Peters (David) and Karly Howard (Ron).VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, November 6, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, November 7, at 10am at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 1114th St. Private Family Interment. Memorials to: npcf.org or nufoundation.org To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com