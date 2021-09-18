LaBenz, CJ, M.D.
June 22, 1948 - August 11, 2021
Age 73. Preceded in death by parents, BJ and Anna LaBenz; brothers, Lavern, and Denny; and sisters, Mary Mruz and Geraldine LaBenz. Survived by sisters, Jean Schecher, and Doris Howe; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, September 19, 2-4pm at Champions Run, 13800 Eagle Run Dr, Omaha, NE 68164. Memorials to the family, or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 18, 2021.