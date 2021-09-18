Menu
Dr. Cj LaBenz
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
LaBenz, CJ, M.D.

June 22, 1948 - August 11, 2021

Age 73. Preceded in death by parents, BJ and Anna LaBenz; brothers, Lavern, and Denny; and sisters, Mary Mruz and Geraldine LaBenz. Survived by sisters, Jean Schecher, and Doris Howe; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, September 19, 2-4pm at Champions Run, 13800 Eagle Run Dr, Omaha, NE 68164. Memorials to the family, or a charity of your choice.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Champions Run
13800 Eagle Run Dr, Omaha, NE
Thank you for your kind attention to your patients.
Lisa
March 30, 2022
