LaBenz, CJ, M.D.June 22, 1948 - August 11, 2021Age 73. Preceded in death by parents, BJ and Anna LaBenz; brothers, Lavern, and Denny; and sisters, Mary Mruz and Geraldine LaBenz. Survived by sisters, Jean Schecher, and Doris Howe; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, September 19, 2-4pm at Champions Run, 13800 Eagle Run Dr, Omaha, NE 68164. Memorials to the family, or a charity of your choice Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com