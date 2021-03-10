Barnett, Claire K. (McCormick)
June 20, 1930 - March 6, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Charles Barnett; sons, Luke and Andrew McCormick; former husband, James McCormick. Survived by sons: Martin (Kerry), Keith (Rose), Francis (Barry Eisenhart), Timothy (Deb Torzon), Michael (Kim) McCormick; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Services are pending, further notification to follow
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.