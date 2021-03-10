Menu
Claire K. Barnett
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Barnett, Claire K. (McCormick)

June 20, 1930 - March 6, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Charles Barnett; sons, Luke and Andrew McCormick; former husband, James McCormick. Survived by sons: Martin (Kerry), Keith (Rose), Francis (Barry Eisenhart), Timothy (Deb Torzon), Michael (Kim) McCormick; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

Services are pending, further notification to follow

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Claire's death. I had the honor of knowing her both personally and professionally, as we worked together at Richard Young Hospital for a time. Always admired her poise and professionalism, all with a sense of humor. My sympathy to her family.
Pat (Meier) Smith
March 18, 2021
