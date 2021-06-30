Hampton, Claire Mae



May 13, 1931 - June 27, 2021 - Age 90



Preceded in death by husband James Hampton Sr, and son James Hampton Jr.



Survived by daughter Judy Congleton (Wesley), son Tom Hampton (Kelli), and daughter-in-law Christine; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Many thanks to the entire staff at UNMC for their compassion and professionalism during her stay. She is a participant of the Anatomical Gift Program.



Friends and family are welcome to join us for a Celebration of Life on July 4. If interested call Judy at 484-431-0548 for details. She will truly be missed by everyone she touched.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2021.