Judy and Tom, your Mom & Dad taught me a million tricks at painting lawn ornaments, LOVELY PEOPLE, maybe I will call you Judy, since I don't know Tom's number. So sorry for you loss, she truly loved her family.
DelRae Hilfiker
Friend
July 18, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy in the passing of your beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother. We also will miss her presence but know she is at peace with loved ones who went previously. May many wonderful memories linger in your hearts. We are sorry we can't be with you at this time but will in thoughts and prayers.
Love to each of you. Frank and Marilynn