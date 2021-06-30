Menu
Claire Mae Hampton
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Hampton, Claire Mae

May 13, 1931 - June 27, 2021 - Age 90

Preceded in death by husband James Hampton Sr, and son James Hampton Jr.

Survived by daughter Judy Congleton (Wesley), son Tom Hampton (Kelli), and daughter-in-law Christine; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to the entire staff at UNMC for their compassion and professionalism during her stay. She is a participant of the Anatomical Gift Program.

Friends and family are welcome to join us for a Celebration of Life on July 4. If interested call Judy at 484-431-0548 for details. She will truly be missed by everyone she touched.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy and Tom, your Mom & Dad taught me a million tricks at painting lawn ornaments, LOVELY PEOPLE, maybe I will call you Judy, since I don't know Tom's number. So sorry for you loss, she truly loved her family.
DelRae Hilfiker
Friend
July 18, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy in the passing of your beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother. We also will miss her presence but know she is at peace with loved ones who went previously. May many wonderful memories linger in your hearts. We are sorry we can't be with you at this time but will in thoughts and prayers. Love to each of you. Frank and Marilynn
Frank and Marilynn Kostal
Family
July 1, 2021
Tori, Jim, Mary & Jimmy Healey
June 30, 2021
