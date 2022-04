Beatty, Clara



Clara Beatty (1937-June 11, 2021) is survived by husband William, son Stephen (Karen), daughters Deborah Bauerkemper (Ron) and Brenda Jones (Tom). Grandchildren, David (Natalie), Shane (Kristyn), Becca (Jason), Brenden, Dylan, and Kylie, Micaela, David (Hope) and great-grandchildren, Cole, Madden.



Clara taught at Omaha Public Schools. Clara and Bill were married 63 years. She was a volunteer at the Omaha Performing Arts, TeamMates, and a docent at the Henry Doorly Zoo for over 35 years.



A Public Memorial Service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Omaha, NE on July 18, 2021, at 2pm. Suggested Memorials are to "Clara Beatty Memorial Fund" or TeamMates.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2021.