Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clara Belle Patterson
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Patterson, Clara Belle

June 28, 1941 - April 3, 2022

Clara Belle Thurlow Patterson was born at home on June 28, 1941 in Stuart, NE to Norton and Beulah Thurlow. The oldest of four children, she graduated from Atkinson Public High School and moved to Omaha, NE, where she met and fell in love with James L. Patterson, Sr. They were married for 59 years and together raised four children. Clara Belle was a lover of people, conversation, playing cards, square dancing, fishing, gardening, and camping. She was a devoted mother and wife, and always had a ready smile and extra place at the table. Her infectious laugh, twinkling eyes, helpful hands, and kind-hearted nature will be forever missed by those fortunate enough to know her. Clara Belle is survived by her husband, James L. Sr., and their children James L. Jr., Richard, all of Omaha; Deborah (Brendan) Wiechert, Spokane, WA; and Michelle (Peter) Hindman, Lawrence, KS. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, and sisters Marjorie Mathers, Mt. Vernon, SD and Robette Wilson, Gering, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald do, and infant son, David.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St., on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10am. VISITATION with the family will begin at April 22, 2022 at 5pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, 1010 N. 72nd St., with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. The family requests charitable contributions in memory of Clara Belle Patterson be made to the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org. or Saunders Long Term Care Center https://saundersmedicalcenter.com/nursing-home/why-smc/nursing-home.html

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
22
Service
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
5419 N. 114th St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I have always admired my cousin Clara as a devoted wife to Jim and mother to Jim, Richard, Debbie & Michelle. She was loving, fun and welcoming, with an endearing grin & infectious laugh, especially when playing cards or sitting around the table sharing her delicious cooking & baking. I will miss her, as will all the family & friends who were lucky enough to know & spend time with her.
Diane Gesiriech-King
April 5, 2022
My condolences go out to the family! R.I.P.
Rhonda Reisig
April 5, 2022
There will be no one like Aunt Clara. When you said the twinkle in her eye and infectious laugh that is what I will always cherish! Her kindness was truly appreciated and passed on to her children. Much love to our family! Clara will be missed.
Lisa & Scott Anderson
Family
April 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results