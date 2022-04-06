Patterson, Clara Belle
June 28, 1941 - April 3, 2022
Clara Belle Thurlow Patterson was born at home on June 28, 1941 in Stuart, NE to Norton and Beulah Thurlow. The oldest of four children, she graduated from Atkinson Public High School and moved to Omaha, NE, where she met and fell in love with James L. Patterson, Sr. They were married for 59 years and together raised four children. Clara Belle was a lover of people, conversation, playing cards, square dancing, fishing, gardening, and camping. She was a devoted mother and wife, and always had a ready smile and extra place at the table. Her infectious laugh, twinkling eyes, helpful hands, and kind-hearted nature will be forever missed by those fortunate enough to know her. Clara Belle is survived by her husband, James L. Sr., and their children James L. Jr., Richard, all of Omaha; Deborah (Brendan) Wiechert, Spokane, WA; and Michelle (Peter) Hindman, Lawrence, KS. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, and sisters Marjorie Mathers, Mt. Vernon, SD and Robette Wilson, Gering, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald do, and infant son, David.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St., on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10am. VISITATION with the family will begin at April 22, 2022 at 5pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuary, 1010 N. 72nd St., with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. The family requests charitable contributions in memory of Clara Belle Patterson be made to the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org
. or Saunders Long Term Care Center https://saundersmedicalcenter.com/nursing-home/why-smc/nursing-home.html
