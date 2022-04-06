I have always admired my cousin Clara as a devoted wife to Jim and mother to Jim, Richard, Debbie & Michelle. She was loving, fun and welcoming, with an endearing grin & infectious laugh, especially when playing cards or sitting around the table sharing her delicious cooking & baking. I will miss her, as will all the family & friends who were lucky enough to know & spend time with her.

Diane Gesiriech-King April 5, 2022