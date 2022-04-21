Patterson, Clara Belle
June 28, 1941 - April 3, 2022
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St., on Saturday, April 23, at 10am.
The family requests charitable contributions in memory of Clara Belle Patterson be made to the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org
; or Saunders Long Term Care Center https://saundersmedicalcenter.com/nursing-home/why-smc/nursing-home.html
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2022.