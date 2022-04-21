Menu
Clara Belle Patterson
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
5:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
Patterson, Clara Belle

June 28, 1941 - April 3, 2022

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St., on Saturday, April 23, at 10am.

The family requests charitable contributions in memory of Clara Belle Patterson be made to the Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org ; or Saunders Long Term Care Center https://saundersmedicalcenter.com/nursing-home/why-smc/nursing-home.html

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
5:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
22
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
5419 N. 114th St., NE
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pat and Stephenee Patterson
April 20, 2022
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Lora
April 18, 2022
Heartfelt sympathy for Jim and the children during this difficult time. Clara was always such a cheerful person. She was a good neighbor to my mom all the years you lived across the street from us. I remember playing volleyball with her at Benson Community Center in the 1960's and being at your house playing cards. Good memories.
Steve Steele
Friend
April 7, 2022
I am so glad that I was able to meet Clara at a Thurlow reunion. I will always treasure the time spent talking with my cousin. Condolences, and Love, to my extended family.
Janet F. Auman
Family
April 6, 2022
I have always admired my cousin Clara as a devoted wife to Jim and mother to Jim, Richard, Debbie & Michelle. She was loving, fun and welcoming, with an endearing grin & infectious laugh, especially when playing cards or sitting around the table sharing her delicious cooking & baking. I will miss her, as will all the family & friends who were lucky enough to know & spend time with her.
Diane Gesiriech-King
April 5, 2022
My condolences go out to the family! R.I.P.
Rhonda Reisig
April 5, 2022
There will be no one like Aunt Clara. When you said the twinkle in her eye and infectious laugh that is what I will always cherish! Her kindness was truly appreciated and passed on to her children. Much love to our family! Clara will be missed.
Lisa & Scott Anderson
Family
April 5, 2022
