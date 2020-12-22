Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Mohr, Clarence L.
January 23, 1932 - December 19, 2020
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 22nd, from 3pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family present from 5pm to 7pm, and VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 23, 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St. in Papillion. Interment, Papillion Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.