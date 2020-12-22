Menu
Clarence L. Mohr
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Mohr, Clarence L.

January 23, 1932 - December 19, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 22nd, from 3pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel, with family present from 5pm to 7pm, and VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 23, 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St. in Papillion. Interment, Papillion Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Dec
22
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy and family So sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers for comfort and peace.
Caryl Horton
December 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Clarence and he was a great person. Thanks Clarence
Marcia Gomez
December 22, 2020
Our hearts are with you Peggy. We loved Clarence, he was a wonderful man. May God give your family Peace.
Bill and Chelle Ringsdorf
December 21, 2020
