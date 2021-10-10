Menu
Clarence Pow "Pow" Williams
1957 - 2021
Williams, Clarence "Pow"

June 11, 1957 - October 1, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; brother, Thomas "Joe" Williams; and sister, Margie Ruth Rencher (Johnny). Survived by brother, Joe Nathan "Cooney/Red" Williams (Alice) of Omaha; brother-in-law, Johnny Rencher of Omaha; sisters, Dorothy Jean "Honey" McCallister of Omaha, Annie Marie "Jean" Nettles (Richard) of Omaha, and Carolyn Diane "Pat" Tarver (Courtney) of Montgomery, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and special friends.

SERVICE: 12Noon Tuesday, October 12, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. INTERMENT: Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
12
Service
12:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
