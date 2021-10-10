Williams, Clarence "Pow"June 11, 1957 - October 1, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; brother, Thomas "Joe" Williams; and sister, Margie Ruth Rencher (Johnny). Survived by brother, Joe Nathan "Cooney/Red" Williams (Alice) of Omaha; brother-in-law, Johnny Rencher of Omaha; sisters, Dorothy Jean "Honey" McCallister of Omaha, Annie Marie "Jean" Nettles (Richard) of Omaha, and Carolyn Diane "Pat" Tarver (Courtney) of Montgomery, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and special friends.SERVICE: 12Noon Tuesday, October 12, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. INTERMENT: Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha, NE.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000