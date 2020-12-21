Menu
Clark G. Beal
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Beal, Clark G.

Age 90 - December 18, 2020

Served in the Navy during the Korean War. Worked for 30 years with Cummins as a diesel mechanic and foreman. Later retired as a technician from KPTM Fox 42. Attended every Nebraska football home game since 1954. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother. Survived by wife Janyce; sons, Michael (Barbara), Russell (Colleen), and Mark (Carol); sister Carolyn Allen; 7 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.

A Private Graveside Service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 21, 2020.
Patricia Garner
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results