Beal, Clark G.Age 90 - December 18, 2020Served in the Navy during the Korean War. Worked for 30 years with Cummins as a diesel mechanic and foreman. Later retired as a technician from KPTM Fox 42. Attended every Nebraska football home game since 1954. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother. Survived by wife Janyce; sons, Michael (Barbara), Russell (Colleen), and Mark (Carol); sister Carolyn Allen; 7 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.A Private Graveside Service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors.