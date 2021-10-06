Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Station, Claudella
January 2, 1933 - October 3, 2021
Survived by grandchildren: Terrie Neal, Torrando Station, Keith Station, Kena Kirksey; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Lue Easter Johnson; son, Keith Station Sr.; sister, Bennie Lee; and brothers, Ben and Joe.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, October 8, 2:15pm, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers direct memorials to St. Jude Hospital.
Claudella was my other Mom for more than 35 years. Any time she would introduce me to anyone she would refer to me as her child. I loved her and will miss her so very very much but God loved her most! Just to hard to say goodbye......