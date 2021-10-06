Menu
Claudella Station
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Station, Claudella

January 2, 1933 - October 3, 2021

Survived by grandchildren: Terrie Neal, Torrando Station, Keith Station, Kena Kirksey; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Lue Easter Johnson; son, Keith Station Sr.; sister, Bennie Lee; and brothers, Ben and Joe.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, October 8, 2:15pm, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers direct memorials to St. Jude Hospital.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE | (402) 451-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
2:15p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Claudella was my other Mom for more than 35 years. Any time she would introduce me to anyone she would refer to me as her child. I loved her and will miss her so very very much but God loved her most! Just to hard to say goodbye......
Sharon Turner
October 6, 2021
