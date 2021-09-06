Greene, Claudette C.
August 27, 2021
Claudette C. Greene, of Chicago, IL, left this life on August 27, 2021. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Iowa State University where she was a charter member of the Upsilon Nu chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Claudette received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School in 1995. She was admitted to the bar in California in 1996 and in Illinois in 1998. Claudette worked as an associate attorney at Dillingham and Murphy in San Francisco, CA, before moving to Chicago, IL. She has served as an assistant public defender in the Office of the Cook County Public Defender since 1998. She took great pride in her work serving the community. Through the years, she volunteered countless hours working with animal rescue facilities. She provided a forever home for Dallas, Foxy Brown, Mikey, and Jamie. Claudette was a generous and loving person who enjoyed world travel. Claudette was preceded in death by her father, Claudie H. Greene, Jr.; her cocker spaniel, Foxy Brown; her German shepherd, Dallas; and her Tonkinese, Mikey. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dylan Light; mother, Queen Greene; sisters, Claudia Greene-Harrington, and Ellamonique (Philip) Baccus; nephews and niece, Alfred Harrington, Zion Baccus, Judah Baccus; best friend, Kelly Simenson; a host of other family members and friends.
PUBLIC VISITATION SERVICE will be held Sunday, September 12, from 2-4pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy: https://www.classy.org/give/168754/#!/donation/checkout
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2021.