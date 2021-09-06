Menu
Claudette C. Greene
Greene, Claudette C.

August 27, 2021

Claudette C. Greene, of Chicago, IL, left this life on August 27, 2021. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Iowa State University where she was a charter member of the Upsilon Nu chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Claudette received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School in 1995. She was admitted to the bar in California in 1996 and in Illinois in 1998. Claudette worked as an associate attorney at Dillingham and Murphy in San Francisco, CA, before moving to Chicago, IL. She has served as an assistant public defender in the Office of the Cook County Public Defender since 1998. She took great pride in her work serving the community. Through the years, she volunteered countless hours working with animal rescue facilities. She provided a forever home for Dallas, Foxy Brown, Mikey, and Jamie. Claudette was a generous and loving person who enjoyed world travel. Claudette was preceded in death by her father, Claudie H. Greene, Jr.; her cocker spaniel, Foxy Brown; her German shepherd, Dallas; and her Tonkinese, Mikey. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dylan Light; mother, Queen Greene; sisters, Claudia Greene-Harrington, and Ellamonique (Philip) Baccus; nephews and niece, Alfred Harrington, Zion Baccus, Judah Baccus; best friend, Kelly Simenson; a host of other family members and friends.

PUBLIC VISITATION SERVICE will be held Sunday, September 12, from 2-4pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy: https://www.classy.org/give/168754/#!/donation/checkout
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a sweet, kind, and wonderful person. Her smile, her caring spirit, and her infectious laugh could light up any room We will love you and miss you always my dear friend. May you go to your rest knowing that all those lucky enough to make your acquaintance were that much better for having known you. ~ Por Siempre
Charlotte Hunt
Friend
September 9, 2021
I have often wondered where life took Claudette. I was friends with her in junior high, Bellevue Nebraska. I always thought she was such a good person. Condolences to the family. Jill Richardson Albers
Jill Richardson Albers
September 9, 2021
Sheryl Simenson and family
September 9, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all those grieving this loss. I worked with Claudette in many different capacities over the years. I will always remember her as kind, funny and sweet. She will be missed.
Kelly McCarthy
Work
September 8, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of the passing of APD Claudette Greene. I offer my deepest condolences to her family and husband. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Kulmeet Galhotra
Work
September 8, 2021
My condolences to the Family. Claudette was a very nice person. She will be missed
Annette Berryhill
Work
September 8, 2021
Claudette was the best and the brightest that the world had to offer. May Claudette and her heart of gold Rest In Peace .
Kelly Simenson
Friend
September 7, 2021
May Claudette's memory always be a blessing. Sending much love to the family and friends.
Karen Oyler
September 7, 2021
When the world loses a member of the Greene family, it is a huge loss. I cannot think of a family that has been more involved in bringing healing and love to others. The Lord has brought another shining star to his side.
Chuck and Ruth Ann Knox
Other
September 7, 2021
A sister in the Blue & White Greek family is a loss so dear. May God hold in HIS hands the Greene /Light family & friends during this difficult time .
Soror Pam Johnson, Zeta Phi Beta NEB
Other
September 6, 2021
Claudette, Melissa, Myrtle, Nina, Laura, Mari, Robin & I spent a lot of time together in 1988 at ISU. Claudette was tough but kind, and a very caring friend. We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name, in life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left as peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our Zeta-family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us one-by-one, The Chain, will link again. (based on original author Ron Tranmer)
LaSonia Kimes
September 6, 2021
Claudette will be terribly missed. Her spirit shined so brightly. My family dearly loved her and my heart goes out to her family and friends.
Kristy Smolkovich
Friend
September 6, 2021
