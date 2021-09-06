Claudette, Melissa, Myrtle, Nina, Laura, Mari, Robin & I spent a lot of time together in 1988 at ISU. Claudette was tough but kind, and a very caring friend. We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name, in life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left as peaceful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our Zeta-family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us one-by-one, The Chain, will link again. (based on original author Ron Tranmer)

LaSonia Kimes September 6, 2021