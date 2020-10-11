Wetzel, Claudia Frances



December 17, 1939 - October 3, 2020



Age 81 of St. Paul, MN. Passed away on October 3, 2020. Claudia was born on December 17, 1938 in Aberdeen, SD to George and Frances Silvernail. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1956, and Mount Marty School of Nursing in 1959. Claudia began her Nursing career at Children's Hospital in Omaha. She next worked at the Salinas Hospital in Salinas, CA. It is here where she and Carl Wetzel were married in 1963. As she and Carl moved with his job, she also worked in Detroit, MI and St. Paul Children's Hospital. She stepped out of Nursing for a time, while she raised their three children. Her last 25 years of Nursing was spent at the Arlington Good Samaritan Home, where she earned the nickname of "Sarge".



Claudia enjoyed flower gardening and couldn't wait until the tulips bloomed in spring. Also, she enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe with Carl and his job. She is survived by her husband, Carl; three children, David (Barbara) Wetzel, Kimberly (Paul) Edstrom, and Stephen (Jessica) Wetzel; ten grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Jan) Silvernail.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL was held on Wednesday, October 7th, at Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Private Interment followed at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. Memorials preferred to St. Patrick's Church.



ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME



Inver Grove Heights, MN 651-238-0825



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.