Grice, Clayton T.
September 7, 1970 - March 3, 2021
Clayton was born in Huntingdon, PA to Ronald "Chuck" Davis and Phyllis Grice. He graduated from High School in Mt. Union where he was a state wrestling champion. He then wrestled for North Carolina State. After serving an enlistment in the Air Force, he made his career in car sales in Omaha. Clayton was passionate about wrestling and other sports and coached many teams.
Preceded in death by father. Survived by mother; son, Cashon Grice and his mother, Carol Cross; sons, Gabriel and Garrett Grice and their mother, Jodi Grice.
MEMORIAL VISITATION: Tuesday, March 9th, beginning at 5pm followed by a SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 72nd Street Chapel.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St
402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.