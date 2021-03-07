Menu
Clayton T. Grice
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Grice, Clayton T.

September 7, 1970 - March 3, 2021

Clayton was born in Huntingdon, PA to Ronald "Chuck" Davis and Phyllis Grice. He graduated from High School in Mt. Union where he was a state wrestling champion. He then wrestled for North Carolina State. After serving an enlistment in the Air Force, he made his career in car sales in Omaha. Clayton was passionate about wrestling and other sports and coached many teams.

Preceded in death by father. Survived by mother; son, Cashon Grice and his mother, Carol Cross; sons, Gabriel and Garrett Grice and their mother, Jodi Grice.

MEMORIAL VISITATION: Tuesday, March 9th, beginning at 5pm followed by a SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 72nd Street Chapel.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
9
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Missing you nephew. God has granted you your wings and now you are with our other love ones. Gone but not forgotten, until we meet again. RIP
Riley Rogers
Family
March 11, 2021
We are sending our condolences. Keeping you all in prayer. The family of Joanetta L Green, children and grandchildren. We love you Phyllis
Linda Green Shepherd
March 10, 2021
Love, Maria
March 9, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 8, 2021
I wrestled at NCSU with Clayton. I have lots of fond memories. He had a great smile. We recently reconnected. He was extremely proud of both of his boys! I am sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Matt Franz
March 7, 2021
Clayton will truly be missed. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
Robyn Davis
March 7, 2021
