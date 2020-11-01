Snider, Clayton L. "Red"October 25, 1922 - October 23, 2020Age 97. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Snider; son, W.L. Snider; grandchildren, April, Christopher, and Chelsea; and great-granddaughter, Violet. Preceded in death by son, Warren Snider.A gentle soul with a profound sense of humor, he'll be greatly missed.A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2021.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 |