Clayton L. "Red" Snider
Snider, Clayton L. "Red"

October 25, 1922 - October 23, 2020

Age 97. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Snider; son, W.L. Snider; grandchildren, April, Christopher, and Chelsea; and great-granddaughter, Violet. Preceded in death by son, Warren Snider.

A gentle soul with a profound sense of humor, he'll be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2021.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 |

www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
