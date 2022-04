Tipler, CleophasNovember 23, 1934 - December 23, 2021FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11am with VISITATION starting at 10am, all at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 5501 N. 50th St., Omaha, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, January 3, 2022, at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery.For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171