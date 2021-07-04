Menu
Clifford "Cliff" Dale
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central High School
Dale, Clifford "Cliff"

May 10, 1932 - July 2, 2021

Father, husband, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather. accomplished outdoorsman, school teacher, coach and school administrator passed away on Friday, July 2 in Lincoln, NE at the age of 89.Cliff was born May 10, 1932 in Falls City, NE to Benjamin and Clara Dale. He attended school in Falls City and went on to obtain a teaching degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he played football for the Cornhuskers and threw shot put and discus. He then furthered his education obtaining a PHD in School Business Administration. After college he served in the US Army stationed at Fort Gordon, GA. After his obligation was fulfilled he continued his military service in the Army Reserve achieving the rank of colonel before retiring. His career in education began in Fairbury, NE where he taught English and coached football. From there he moved to York, NE as principal of York High School and then to Omaha, NE where he was assistant principal at Central High School. He then moved into the position of Director of Business Services for Omaha Public Schools. An opportunity to be superintendent of the Grand Island, NE public schools presented itself and the family moved to Grand Island. While in Grand Island he left education for a short time to be president of Commercial National Bank. Then back to Omaha as Assistant Superintendent for Business Services at the Omaha Public Schools. His last position in education was Associate Superintendent of the Lincoln, NE Public Schools where he retired in 2005. Cliff was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting and fishing and camping with family and friends. He loved the outdoors and all of Nebraska and Colorado.Cliff and Hilde loved watching birds on their deck at Firethorn and being part of the golf and neighborhood community at Firethorn. Retirement years were good and fulfilling. Cliff left the world a better place by all of his years of faithful and dedicated service to the school systems where he served. He died thankful for a life well lived. He is survived by his wife, Hilde Dale; and step children, Andrew Swenson and Inga Inman (Chad). He is also survived by the mother of his children, Marjorie Dale; and children, Cynthia Bray (Rob) of Sarasota, FL, Jeffrey Dale (Leslie) of Walton, NE and Debra Severson (Greg) of Omaha, NE; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. Cliff was preceded in death by his sister, Helen; father, Benjamin; mother, Clara Louise; brother, Donald; and five loyal hunting dogs. Hilde and the family are grateful to the staff at Legacy Arbors memory care community, St. Marks Church and Cliff's health care worker, Yesenia.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Marks Church
8550 Pioneers Blvd, NE
As a sophomore at York High, I broke my wrist in gym class and Mr. Dale offered to carry me up the stairs. I refused because I thought I weighed too much and didn't want to embarrass either one of us. He then took me straight to the doctor's office where my mom met us. That was certainly above and beyond the call of duty. I was scared and feeling faint but he kept talking to me and explaining that I was going into shock and would be OK....which I was. I don't know that I ever thanked him for taking such good care of me! He was very comforting! I always admired him even though I was halfway afraid of him....he was no nonsense! My sympathies.
Diane Frankforter Hourigan
August 27, 2021
Hilde and family, I was so saddened to hear of your loss. You all have my deepest sympathy as you remember and honor Cliff. Sending you a big hug, Hilde!
Jane Hallstrom Roenfanz
Other
July 21, 2021
I am very sorry for your lose. Mr. Dale was a special gentleman, a man who was incredible aware of and invested in his students. I graduated for York High School in 1965, and he was our principal. I was one of those kids who truly flourished in college. I was also one of those kids who was totally bored with high school. After all, I already knew how to solve for x, diagram a sentence, and find Romania on a map, so why did I have to spend nine months a year cooped up in class when I could be outdoors enjoying life. My goal was to stay out of trouble, get B's, get the credits I needed to graduate, and mostly stay under the radar. I should have been invisible, so imagine my surprise when Principal Dale walked up to me in the hallway one day, backed me into a corner (literally), and advised me that he had switched me to Mr. Hardwick's literature class. Then he added, "We need to get you into at least one class that will interest you." There were about 500 other students at York High, so how did he know that I was a bored underachiever? I'm not sure why he even knew my name. But he seemed to know a lot about me. He seemed to know a lot about and take a genuine interest in all of his students. He cornered me a couple of other times during my senior year. He would tell me I should stop floating and start getting A's, but he would say it in a way that was encouraging, not berating. He had that ability. As I said, Mr. Dale was a unique and very special gentleman.
Jerry Wurtz
School
July 13, 2021
You and your family have my deepest sympathy. B
Gloria Ryken
Other
July 12, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Connie Borchers
July 8, 2021
Dear Hilda, May God be with you and your family at this time of sorrow. Cliff and you were a beautiful couple. May all your wonderful memories of your life together bring you comfort. Love Connie
Connie Stark
Friend
July 7, 2021
Cliff was my English teacher in Fairbury and I babysat for him and Marjorie (I think I was a senior in high school which would have been 1956-57) whenever they went out of town for a weekend. I often think of Jeffery who had to wear braces to bed at night. I'm sure he went on to a successful life. My condolences to all of the family. He lived a full life.
Ruth Messing
School
July 5, 2021
Coach Dale was one of the great ones. He was a true educator and taught young boys how to pull together as a team and how to build self confidence. He always had time to hear from you and was always a positive attitude with his answers. I associated with a lot of coaches at different levels and never met a finer one. Due to a recent surgery, I will not be able to attend the ceremony, but my spirit will always remember this man and our many moments together.
Bud Hackbarth
School
July 5, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
Cliff Dale taught at Fairbury High School when I was a student in the early 60´s. We loved him as a teacher! And yes, he was a very handsome young man and, in retrospect, not all that much older than we girls who swooned over him! My sympathy to his family.
Gayle Denney
School
July 4, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
July 4, 2021
I served with Cliff in the Army Reserve and we were room mates at Ft. Gordon. He was a great friend and Army buddy. My sincere condolences to his family!
Len Wheeler
July 4, 2021
