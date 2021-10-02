Menu
Clifford Dean Schroeder
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE
Schroeder, Clifford Dean

Age 91

Clifford Dean Schroeder, of Columbus, NE, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Campus, Lincoln, NE.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 5, at 10:30am, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday, from 5-7pm, and continue on Tuesday from 9:30am until service time, all at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested as those of the family or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

GASS HANEY FUNERAL HOME

2109 14th St., Columbus, NE 68601 | 402-564-5227
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Oct
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Oct
5
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
