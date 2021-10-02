Schroeder, Clifford Dean
Age 91
Clifford Dean Schroeder, of Columbus, NE, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Campus, Lincoln, NE.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 5, at 10:30am, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday, from 5-7pm, and continue on Tuesday from 9:30am until service time, all at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested as those of the family or donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2021.