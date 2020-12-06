Lawrence, Clinton Logan



Age 52



Clinton Logan Lawrence, loving son and brother, passed away after a lengthy illness.



He was born on October 8. 1968 in Lincoln NE. He attended Ralston NE High School, UNL, Southeast Community College, and UNO. Clinton had a passion for music and excelled as a blues musician. His compassion for helping others and his wonderful sense of humor will never be forgotten.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlotte and Leonard Lawrence, and John and Leah Beideck. He is survived by his parents, Steve and Bonny Lawrence; his sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Doug Dunn; his brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Tammi Lawrence; his niece, Evelyn Leah Lawrence; and his nephews, Emmett Logan Lawrence and Elliott Leonard Lawrence. He will also be missed by his Uncle Ron; Aunts Nadyne, Marilyn, Jeanne, and Jari; and his 11 cousins.



A Memorial Service is pending. Memorial gifts can be sent to CenterPointe, 2633 P Street, Lincoln NE 68503.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.