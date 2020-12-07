O'Hara, Clorita A.
August 3, 1936 - November 30, 2020
Clo was born in St. Louis, MO and adopted by Francis and Theresa Thompson. The family moved from Kansas to Omaha, where Francis worked at Dehner Boot Company. Clo graduated from Technical High School in Omaha, and worked at Mutual of Omaha. She married John T. O'Hara at St. Bridget Catholic Church in 1957. They moved to Rockbrook Village, had five children, and were members of Mary Our Queen Parish for many years. John died in 2003.
Clo is survived by children: Kathy O'Hara (Craig Brehm), John O'Hara (Jeanne-deceased), Mary Johnson (Scott), Ann O'Hara (Tom Hicks), and Beth O'Hara (Corey Losee); five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild and another on the way.
Private Services: however, live stream is available at 10:30am on Monday, December 7, at www.heafeyheafey.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Food Bank for the Heartland, 10525 J. St. Omaha, NE 68127.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.