Durham, Clyde OrlieOctober 14, 1931 - April 15, 2022Ashland, NE, Age 90 years and 7 months. Born in Omaha. Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2022, of natural causes. Educated at Walnut Hill Elementary and Technical High School in Omaha. Proudly served in the Naval Reserve and as a member of the 955th Field Artillery Unit in Korea while rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class.Longtime employee of Union Pacific Railroad, ultimately serving as Director of Real Estate and retiring in 1987.Preceded in death by wives, Bonnell Ruth Durham (1986), and Arlene P (Deal) Durham (2021); brothers, Richard, Howard and Edward; and step-son Randall Deal. Survived by children: Steve Durham and wife Donna, and Timothy Durham and wife Janelle and daughter Susan Stryker and husband Hird; step-children: Ronelle Henrichs and husband William, Renee Boyer and husband Mark, and Rita Nutty and husband David; seventeen grandchildren; and more than twenty great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Thursday 10-11am at Church, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, April 21, also at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S 204th St., Gretna, NE. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Nebraska Memorials to Millard American Legion, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church LCMS, Gretna, Nebraska.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090