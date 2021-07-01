White, Cody Joe



Born: November 4, 1991,



Omaha, NE



Died: June 26, 2021,



Omaha, NE



Age 29 of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by grandparents, Gerald and Betty White and R.K. and Betty Epperson. Survived by parents, Danny and Sheri White, and sister, Katy White, all of Omaha, NE; grandmother, Linda Worley, Overland Park, KS; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who are family.



VISITATION: Friday, July 2, 2021, from 5-8pm, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 12-4pm, with Service at 12pm, at VFW, 8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE 68134. Private Inurnment. In lieu of traditional remembrances, memorial donations suggested to The White Family for the Cody White Trade School Scholarship.



SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME



Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.