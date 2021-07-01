Menu
Cody Joe White
FUNERAL HOME
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 N. 14th Street
Fort Calhoun, NE
White, Cody Joe

Born: November 4, 1991,

Omaha, NE

Died: June 26, 2021,

Omaha, NE

Age 29 of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by grandparents, Gerald and Betty White and R.K. and Betty Epperson. Survived by parents, Danny and Sheri White, and sister, Katy White, all of Omaha, NE; grandmother, Linda Worley, Overland Park, KS; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who are family.

VISITATION: Friday, July 2, 2021, from 5-8pm, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 12-4pm, with Service at 12pm, at VFW, 8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE 68134. Private Inurnment. In lieu of traditional remembrances, memorial donations suggested to The White Family for the Cody White Trade School Scholarship.

SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME

Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 N, Fort Calhoun, NE
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
VFW
8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sherri and Danny, I was so sorry to hear about your loss of Cody. My thoughts and prayers are with your extended family and Cody's friends.
Mindi kurtz
July 2, 2021
So sorry for the family's loss . Cody was a great young man personality out going. He always was up to trying new things krista taught him a few dances he learned really quick . Tobad life takes the ones we least expect . Life changes so quick . .he will be missed . Love you Cody
Kelly Barnes
Friend
June 29, 2021
