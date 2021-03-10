Henery, Colleen J.



July 25, 1962 - March 5, 2021



Preceded in death by brother, Bill; father; and grandparents. She was a devoted daughter. She is survived by her mother, Vernetta (Hans); significant other, Rick Holley; and a multitude of beloved family and friends. Colleen loved yardwork, gardening, nature and her cats



OPEN VISITATION Friday, March 12th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. Private Interment



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN



DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel



7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.