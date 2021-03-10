Preceded in death by brother, Bill; father; and grandparents. She was a devoted daughter. She is survived by her mother, Vernetta (Hans); significant other, Rick Holley; and a multitude of beloved family and friends. Colleen loved yardwork, gardening, nature and her cats
OPEN VISITATION Friday, March 12th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. Private Interment
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2021.
Cole you will be forever missed. You touched so many hearts. My thoughts and prayers go out to Rick and her Mom. And to her Cats that she so dearly loved. Rest in peace my friend. Love you.
Carey Guidry
March 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss Vernetta . Sending prayers for you and family.
Marie Aaron
March 16, 2021
Sorry to hear of this. Thoughts and Prayers for her family.
Larry Moody
March 15, 2021
We were cousins. I´m so shocked and sad. I just seen her a week ago. We had a great visit. I´m going to miss her so much. I just can´t believe it. Love you forever Coley!
Joni Wilson
March 12, 2021
Colleen and I were skateland buddies we had a great group of friends that we met there every weekend. We lost touch after those days were gone but I have such good memories of the fun we had together. My sincere deepest sympathies to colleen's family and friends.
Tracey Saklar
March 11, 2021
She didn´t text me back last couple days and now I know. You were my friend for 25 years. My heart is absolutely broken. I love you girl. I´m so sorry to the family for our loss!! Love. Laura
Laura Opocensky
March 11, 2021
Colleen was one of my best friends when we attended South high togetherwe had many good times concerts parties she was always a very caring and devoted friend I have nothing but good memories of us together at South high although I haven't seen her in over 35years she has always remained in my thoughts my deepest sympathies to her mom and to let her know that she was one of the best friends a person could have and hopefully we will all meet again someday